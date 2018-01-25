Madhuri begins shooting for her Marathi film

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit is all set to make a comeback on the silver screen, four years after Gulaab Gang. The actress will be seen in the Marathi film Bucket List, which will directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar. Madhuri will be seen with Sumeet Raghavan and currently, the film is being shot in Langkawi, a group of islands in the Andaman Sea.

The duo are shooting a dance number for the song Tu Pari, which has been composed by composer-duo Rohan Gokhale and Rohan Pradhan. The composers had previously worked on the Priyanka Chopra-produced Ventilator and Kaay Re Rascalaa.

One of the things on my #bucketlist was to do a Marathi film. Finally I get to check it off my list! Tell me, what’s on YOUR #bucketlist? pic.twitter.com/fp8MFwBvHp — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 15, 2018

“We will also shoot a sequence for the film that leads up to the song. It’s a beautiful number and is set against locations in Langkawi that haven’t been explored on screen before. The song serves as a catalyst to the story,” Deoskar told Mumbai Mirror.

“It’s the story of a housewife but we are striving to convey that there is more to her than that — she is also a daughter, a sister, a wife and a mother who has a lot of responsibilities. Being a housewife is a fulltime job and ours is an uncommon story of a common character,” he added.

Madhuri Dixit on the sets of her Marathi film #BucketList in Malaysia @MadhuriDixit pic.twitter.com/5PNtfA11Kc — Raghuvendra Singh (@raghuvendras) January 25, 2018

Talking about Madhuri and her dedication to the project, Tejas said, “Beyond her stardom and looks, she is amazing as an actor and is delivering much more than I expected of her.”

The movie, which is a comedy, will revolve around the self-realisation of a women.​

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit will reunite for Total Dhamaal after 17 years. Total Dhamaal is the third film in the Dhamaal franchise.