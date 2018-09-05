Madhuri Dixit, Ajay Devgn and Rajkummar Rao's film in the pipeline, will Rao have a meatier role?

Actor Rajkummar Rao is basking in the glory of his last few releases which have been a hit at the box office commercially and with the critics as well. The actor, who made his Bollywood debut in 2010, started off with small roles and now has been part of many big films while working with the likes of Anil Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others. Looks like there is no stopping Mr. Rao as he is now all set to team up with two more biggies of Bollywood and the names will shock you.

According to sources, Rajkummar Rao is now all set to share screen space with Ajay Devgn and Madhuri Dixit Nene in his upcoming film I Am Ok. Interestingly, the actors were signed for the film back in 2014 but the film couldn’t commence as the actors' dates were packed with other commitments. But if sources are to be believed, the film is now all set to hit the floor by the end of this year. And we are excited about the news.

But will Rajkummar Rao have a meatier role in the film as compared to his senior counter parts? The young star had signed the film in 2014, when he was still making his mark in Bollywood. Will it be another film where he is just present for a small cameo role or we will see him in an equally important role? Only time will tell.

We contacted Rajkumar’s team for a reaction but we didn’t get any revert from them on the same.

Talking about Rajkummar’s upcoming projects, he will be seen in Love Sonia, 5 Weddings, Mental Hai Kya and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.Stay tuned to In.Com for more updates.