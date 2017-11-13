Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor to dance to ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’ again

Sanjay Kapoor recently made a comeback to the small screen with the love story “Dil Sambhaal Jaa Zara.” According to reports, the actor will be romancing and marrying a girl, played by Smriti Kalra, much younger to him.

Getting all prepped for their on-screen nuptials in the series, actor Sanjay Kapoor will recreate his iconic number ‘Akhiyaan Milaoon’ along with co-star Madhuri Dixit.

‘Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara’ will reportedly feature episodes of Sanjay Kapoor and Smriti Kalra’s wedding ceremonies. Reportedly, Madhuri Dixit will appear in one of the episodes as a friend of Sanjay Kapoor. The duo will reportedly dance together on their chartbusting track, ‘Akhiyaan Milaaon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon’ from their 1995 blockbuster, Raja.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Sanjay Kapoor said that ‘Akhiyaan Milaaon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaoon’ had been one of the most iconic songs of his career since the audience still remember the dance steps for the track.

Sanjay Kapoor is reportedly ecstatic to dance with his former co-star. According to Bollywood hungama, Madhuri has already started rehearsing for the episode. Shooting for the same will kick off soon and the episode is likely to be aired this November.​