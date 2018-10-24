Madhuri Dixit's blast from past with Salman Khan is a hit with fans

One of the most hit jodis of the 90’s, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit looked adorable together on the silver screen. While Salman was the perfect chocolate boy of the era, Madhuri wowed everyone with her beauty and still does it. Madhuri took to Instagram and shared an adorable picture with Salman Khan which went viral with the fans.

As soon as the Dhak Dhak girl posted the picture on the social platform, fans went crazy and went down the memory lane. The comments section were filled with praises and comments like “Wo bhi wqt tha”, “Old is gold”, “my fav onscreen pair”, “Dil tera aashiq”, "Ek main aur ek tu", “Didi Tera devar dewana” and many more cute replies.

Salman and Madhuri share an amazing chemistry on and off the screen. The two have worked together in films like Saajan, Dil Tera Aashiq, Hum Aapke Hai Koun..! and Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and we wonder if we will see the pair share screen space once again in future.

On the work front, while Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for Bigg Boss season 12 and Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat. Madhuri will be seen in Dharma’s Kalank along with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.