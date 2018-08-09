Maharshi first look and teaser leave a lasting impact

The first look poster of Mahesh Babu's 25th film was released at 12:05 midnight as a birthday special treat for the star's fans. The film has been titled Maharshi and the poster features Mahesh in a cool and casual avatar holding a laptop. He plays a college student named Rishi.

A teaser of Maharshi was also released earlier in the day, accompanied by a cool background score by composer Devi Sri Prasad. Mahesh seems to be enjoying himself as a student and his looks, attitude, costume and cool body language are highly impressive. The way he turns around to gaze at a pretty girl is eye-catching. And, the light beard clearly works, making the already handsome star look even more desirable.

Maharshi will have cinematography by K.U.Mohanan and Praveen KL will be editing the film. Praveen also edited director Vamshi's previous Hit, Oopiri. He was also a part of the recent blockbuster RX 100.

The film is being planned as a grand summer release next year, on April 5th ahead of Ugadi. It is expected to repeat the success which Mahesh notched this summer with Bharat Ane Nenu.