Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu all set to get dubbed in Hindi

Bharat Ane Nenu is fast breaking box office records in India and abroad. The film starring superstar Mahesh Babu crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in two days at the box office making it the star’s personal best so far. The film made in Telugu is now looking at being dubbed in Hindi, confirmed its director Koratala Siva. The idea behind the dubbing is to spread the movie’s political message beyond Andhra Pradesh.

"Seeing the impact of the film's political message, we are now planning to dub the film in other Indian languages including Hindi. We should've done this from the start. We should've known that the craving to see a new political awakening is pan-India. We are taking the film to other parts of India apart from Andhra Pradesh. We feel the political message of the country is relevant to every Indian,” the director confirmed to IANS in an interview.

In Bharat Ane Nenu, Mahesh Babu plays a young newly elected chief minister in Andhra Pradesh. The political drama then moves on to his tenure and his moral tests. "Promise was the key to the plot in Bharat Ane Nenu. When politicians are elected into public offices, they take an oath to serve the people but the promise is soon broken. Why? Here was my protagonist who thinks promises are sacred. This gentleman's word, whether given in his childhood to his mother or to Mother India in his maturity, is never to be broken. The promise was the key to my film,” added Siva. The movie has even heaped praises from Telugu actor Junior NTR.

As to the film being dubbed in other languages, the director added, "The story of Chief Minister Bharat is too relevant and too pervasive to be forsaken. The country needs a political change. Bharat represents that change.”

Bharat Ane Nenu also stars Kiara Advani opposite Mahesh and was released on April 21.