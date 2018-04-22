Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu crosses 100 crore mark in two days

Indians films have been fast growing in popularity abroad. The massive commercial success of these films rakes in much money for distributors and producers. When A-listers are attached to these films then the glass ceiling ceases to exist at the box office. For Mahesh Babu starrer Bharat Ane Nenu, this seems to be the case. The Telugu movie has racked in a whopping Rs 31 crore on its opening weekend in Telugu states alone making it the personal best for Mahesh.

“Bharat Ane Nenu has raked in such a massive number despite no promotional and discount offers. That too with reduced ticket prices. We priced this film reasonably to encourage more and more people to watch the film in theatres,” said Great India Films which is distributing the film, in a statement.

The movie even made shocking collections at the American and Australian box office with Australia being a virgin box office for Telugu movies. In North America alone, the film grossed Rs 10.15 crore from 305 theatres. It has even toppled Ram Charan’s new film Rangasthalam currently running in the USA.

The break-up would be Domestic 74 Crs and Overseas 26 Crs (US$4 M).. Approximate.. https://t.co/YnJJIwVMpB — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 22, 2018

The movie is estimated to have crossed Rs 100 crore in two days alone. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, The film has raked in Rs 74 crore from the domestic markets and 26 crores from the international markets in two days.

Telugu film #BharatAneNenu storms into TOP 5 charts in AUSTRALIA... Today [Sun; Day 3], it will emerge the SECOND HIGHEST OPENER - 2018, after #Padmaavat [note: opening weekend biz]...

Fri A$ 168,194

Sat A$ 116,017 / 38 locations

Total: A$ 284,211 [₹ 1.44 cr] #BAN@Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2018

Australia generally sees Punjabi and Hindi films dominating its box office but Bharat Ane Nenu seems to have given them a run for their money by making massive money itself. While the film is yet to beat Baahubali at the box office, it may not be very far from it.

Thankyou my love ❤ A post shared by Mahesh Babu (@urstrulymahesh) on Apr 21, 2018 at 11:25am PDT

After the success, Mahesh shared an image of him kissing his wife, while mentioning the immense gratitude he feels for her. The picture surely set major marriage goals for the couple who have been married for 13 years.