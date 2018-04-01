Mahira Khan burns the dance floor with signature Bollywood moves

Bollywood tracks never miss their place in playlists in family gatherings. Be it parties, wedding or simply an occasion to let down one’s hair, these track pep up the mood as do those dancing to them. The latest to show off her moves at a mehendi ceremony was none other than Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. She may be just one Bollywood film old but her killer moves are a signal for Bollywood producers to sign her up soonest.

Numerous videos have surfaced on social media of the actress grooving to hits from Bollywood at a wedding ceremony. She is cheered on by friends and relatives. Dressed in a pastel lehenga and a red dupatta she even tackled Shilpa Shetty’s cult song ‘UP Bihar lotne’ with grace. While she may not have got a chance to flaunt her dancing shoes in her Bollywood debut film Raees but her fans across the border can’t wait for her to command the dance floor on screen.

She danced off to several hits like Sweety Tera Drama and Koi Dekh Raha with her group who get full marks on synchronization. At one point of the video you even see an aunt join her on the floor making the video nothing short of adorable. The video may not have seen the touch of a Bollywood choreographer but Mahira sure was pro enough to burn it with her moves.

The actress had earlier stirred up internet attention when she was seen sharing a smoke with Ranbir Kapoor in New York but that is now all gone as it is only Bollywood dance moves she is smoking right now.