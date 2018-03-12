Mahira Khan fights back trolls and defends Javed Sheikhs kissing gesture

Mahira Khan and Bollywood seems to make the perfect cocktail called controversy. After she stirred rumours of a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor while smoking outside a New York hotel, she is back in the news again. This time it is for being awkward. The actress was seen acting weird when receiving an award from veteran Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh. From the video, it looks like the actor leaned for a peck on Khan’s cheek but she turned the other way.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan quite literally turns the other cheek as actor Javed Sheikh tries to kiss her on the cheek at the Lux Style Awards pic.twitter.com/uyYrj4RXey — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) February 21, 2018

However, Mahira came out in defense of the veteran actor later and said that the claims made by several fans on Twitter was baseless. She said that being aware was fine but it does not entitle one to make random accusations. She defended his ‘gesture’ on stage.

I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It’s good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don’t use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always. — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018

Javed also seems to give an answer to the trolls by posting a pouting picture with ARY Digital Network’s Mohammad Jerjees Seja. It was perhaps meant to be a reply to the trolls.

Khan is a prominent Pakistani actress who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and could have possibly bagged further projects but was forced to go back after tension between the two countries started and Pakistani artists in Bollywood were asked to go home. Recently, CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Suresh Amin, said that the body plans to bring a two year ban on Pakistani artists working in Bollywood.