Mahira Khan fights back trolls and defends Javed Sheikhs kissing gesture

First published: February 23, 2018 06:46 PM IST | Updated: February 23, 2018 08:00 PM IST | Author: Sharanya Munsi

Mahira Khan and Bollywood seems to make the perfect cocktail called controversy. After she stirred rumours of a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor while smoking outside a New York hotel, she is back in the news again. This time it is for being awkward. The actress was seen acting weird when receiving an award from veteran Pakistani actor Javed Sheikh. From the video, it looks like the actor leaned for a peck on Khan’s cheek but she turned the other way.

However, Mahira came out in defense of the veteran actor later and said that the claims made by several fans on Twitter was baseless. She said that being aware was fine but it does not entitle one to make random accusations. She defended his ‘gesture’ on stage.

Javed also seems to give an answer to the trolls by posting a pouting picture with ARY Digital Network’s Mohammad Jerjees Seja. It was perhaps meant to be a reply to the trolls.

Khan is a prominent Pakistani actress who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and could have possibly bagged further projects but was forced to go back after tension between the two countries started and Pakistani artists in Bollywood were asked to go home. Recently, CEO of the Indian Film and Television Producer Council (IFTPC), Suresh Amin, said that the body plans to bring a two year ban on Pakistani artists working in Bollywood.

Sheikh ab u are a true legend of Pakistani film industry and always a great sport. Social media can create anything out of nothing but there are very few ppl who can laugh at it like you do #legend #friends #fun @faysalquraishi @mahirahkhan

A post shared by Mohammad Jerjees Seja (@jerjeesseja) on

#javed sheikh #Mahira Khan #Ranbir Kapoor

