Majili will hit the screens on April 5th as planned, producers clarify!

Majili brings together the real-life couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha together for the first time after their marriage and the film has got a really good pre-release buzz. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on April 5 in a grand fashion and the promotional activities are on full throttle. Meanwhile, there were rumours afloat on the internet stating that the film is postponed to a later date. This rumour created a sense of confusion for the fans of Chay and Sam.

However, to put a full stop the rumours, the production house of Majili, Shine Screens officially clarified that there is no change in the release plans of the film and added that the film will release on April 5 as previously announced. The press statement read, "Shine Screens officially announces that all news related to the postponement of our film Majili, being circulated on the media are absolutely false and are classified as baseless rumours. We are extremely happy with the output and as announced earlier, the film shall release on 5th April 2019 worldwide. We kindly request the print, electronic and online media fraternity to ignore such unauthentic news. Thank you."

This statement has now made things very clear and we are all set to catch this intense romantic drama from the first weekend of April. The film is directed by Shiva Nirvana of Ninnu Kori fame, with music by Gopi Sundar. Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh, and Posani Krishna Murali are also part of the cast of Majili.