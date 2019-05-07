Makers of Raai Laxmi's Cinderella unveil a scary motion video to tease fans!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 10.52 am May 07 2019, 10.52 am

It is well known that Raai Laxmi will be seen as Cinderella soon. The actress is playing the main lead in a heroine-centric flick which is being directed by debutant Vinod Venkatesh. The first look of the film was out a while back and people absolutely love how beautiful as well as horrifying she looked in the poster. Now, the makers have unveiled the official motion key visual of the film and we must say that she looks absolutely scary in it!

The video starts with a visual of a wall full of photographs where we see Raai dressed as a princess in one of them. As the camera pans closer, she comes out of the painting in a ghastly avatar. From what we understand, there's a plan to steal this painting and the story might revolve around this mysterious painting of Cinderella. Fans have been eagerly waiting to hear more updates about this Raai Laxmi film and by the looks of it is surely going to keep everyone at the edge of their seats. The film will see Raai Laxmi don 3 different looks, including that of a rockstar. It is touted to be an entirely female-centric film with no romantic angle for the actress. The makers wanted to build a storyline which will go against the general notion of the prince saving the princess.

The makers are yet to reveal the full cast and crew of the film. Meanwhile, Raai will also be seen in Neeya 2 alongside Catherine Teresa and Varalaxmi. Stay tuned for more updates!