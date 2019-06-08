Abhishek Singh June 08 2019, 3.25 pm June 08 2019, 3.25 pm

2018 was a disappointing year for Bollywood as many big films tanked at the box office. But 2019 started with a bang as director Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to rake in moolah like no other. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam in pivotal roles, the film became one of the biggest releases of Bollywood in recent times and also gave us the energetic dialogue of “How’s the Josh?” It's one film that will be remembered for long. But did you know that the makers were really unsure about this project?

Taking to Instagram, director Aditya celebrated the film’s journey as it was this time last year that he started shooting for the film. Sharing a BTS picture which features Aditya and film’s lead Vicky Kaushal, he penned an emotional note. Aditya revealed that on June 8, 2018 URI went on floors but a week before the cameras started rolling, he was waiting for the final call 'if URI is happening or not'. Aditya stated that they were desperately making efforts to cut down the costs and how Vicky and Mohit Raina and other 20 actors had undergone rigorous physical training for their part. Yami Gautam had cut her hair short for the film and had to let go of several projects because of it and the makers were yet to zero down on the action director.

Check out his post below:

But looks like the hard work and the dedication paid off as Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to mint around Rs 245 crore at the box office and is one of the highest rated Indian films on IMDB.