2018 was a disappointing year for Bollywood as many big films tanked at the box office. But 2019 started with a bang as director Aditya Dhar’s Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to rake in moolah like no other. Starring Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam in pivotal roles, the film became one of the biggest releases of Bollywood in recent times and also gave us the energetic dialogue of “How’s the Josh?” It's one film that will be remembered for long. But did you know that the makers were really unsure about this project?
Taking to Instagram, director Aditya celebrated the film’s journey as it was this time last year that he started shooting for the film. Sharing a BTS picture which features Aditya and film’s lead Vicky Kaushal, he penned an emotional note. Aditya revealed that on June 8, 2018 URI went on floors but a week before the cameras started rolling, he was waiting for the final call 'if URI is happening or not'. Aditya stated that they were desperately making efforts to cut down the costs and how Vicky and Mohit Raina and other 20 actors had undergone rigorous physical training for their part. Yami Gautam had cut her hair short for the film and had to let go of several projects because of it and the makers were yet to zero down on the action director.
Check out his post below:
View this post on Instagram
8th June!❤️ On this date exactly a year back we started shooting for URI. And what a year it has been!! The best Roller Coster ride I will ever be on! ❤️❤️❤️ Exactly a week before the shoot (2nd June 2018) we were sitting at our office balcony and waiting for a final call on ‘if URI is happening or not’. I still remember how tense and stressed everyone was and how desperately we were making efforts to somehow cut costs. @vickykaushal09, @merainna and 20 other actors had already gone through one of the most rigorous physical trainings ever for a film. Also on that day, without even questioning me once @yamigautam cut her hair short for the film, which was pretty incredible considering she had to let go of other projects because of her new look. We were making an action film and We didn’t have an action director by then. Part of my team had already left for Serbia. We had already spent a lot of money on preproduction. And we didn’t have actors to play some of the most important roles including the PM and Army General. It was a complete mess but somewhere deep down we all knew this film needs to be made, has to be made no matter what! And it was made and HOW!!😁 Thank you each and everyone of you who showered URI with so much love and affection!! It was truly overwhelming to see people crying, laughing, clapping, whistling basically thoroughly enjoying each and every moment of the film. Trust me those memories are going to stay with me forever. Thank you Indian Army and their families for the incredible sacrifice you make on a daily basis for our country. 🙏 Thank you #Ronnie, @soniyeah22, @pashanjal, @rsvpmovies for all the support, love and guidance. And last but not the least thank you team URI, you are the best bunch of talent in the world!! Each and every actor, technician, crew member was just phenomenal! Thank you, Thank You, Thank You!Dil se Thank You!! 🙏❤️ #URI #urithesurgicalstrike #balidan #TeamUri
A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) on
But looks like the hard work and the dedication paid off as Uri: The Surgical Strike went on to mint around Rs 245 crore at the box office and is one of the highest rated Indian films on IMDB.
View this post on Instagram
Ye Naya Hindustan Hai..... 🇮🇳 Happy Republic Day India!! ❤️ So, How’s the Josh?? #urithesurgicalstrike #howsthejosh #HappyRepublicDayIndia🇮🇳
A post shared by Aditya Dhar (@adityadharfilms) on
The film was based on the Uri surgical strikes that took place in 2016. The makers announced the film in 2017 and in 2019, it became one of the best patriotic films ever made in Bollywood. While Vicky Kaushal was slowly and steadily getting recognized for his work in Sanu and the Lust Stories, Uri became the biggest film of his career. Essaying Major Vihaan Singh Shergill’s role on the silver screen, the actor’s fan following grew by heaps and bound here after.Read More