'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi back on track with 96 and CCV

After Kavan and Vikram Vedha last year, Vijay Sethupathi hasn't exactly had a great run at the box office, with back to back duds like Puriyaatha Puthir, Oru Nalla Naal Paathu Solren, Junga and the average earner Karuppan. He was earnest as always in these films but the audience expects far better from an actor of his caliber and track record.

Sethupathi seems to be back on the right track now on the evidence of the promising trailers of 96 and Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV) which have released in quick succession. While 96 seems to be a full-blown love story with Sethupathi playing a passionate photographer opposite Trisha, CCV has him as an erratic cop taking on a bunch of gangsters who are close to him.

Fans of the star actor are thrilled with the diverse roles that he is playing in these films, both of which will release in September. While 96 may release on September 7, CCV is slated to hit the screens on September 28th.

Vijay Sethupathi also has highly promising other films like Super Deluxe, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and the biggie with Superstar Rajinikanth to top it all. True talent can’t be subdued for long; Sethupathi most certainly is one!