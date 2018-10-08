Mallika Dua calls out this Sanskaari actor for sexual harassment

The #MeToo movement in the country is getting bigger and bigger with each passing moment as we come across with a new name each time. While we were busy with the Tanushree Dutta - Nana Patekar controversy, names of prominent Bollywood personalities like Vikas Bahal, Rajat Kapoor and Kailash Kher have come out in open for being a sexual offender to female counterparts. Now, actor and standup comedian Mallika Dua, too, has voiced her opinion about an unnamed personality and an incident which dates back to the 90’s.

Mallika took to Twitter and shared a post written by senior writer Vinita Nanda who shared her story. She alleges this incident took place on the sets of a TV show. Have a look:

The aforementioned incident dates decades ago and happened on the sets of the famous TV show, Tara, which had prominent names like Rakesh Bedi, Deven Bhojani, Alok Nath, Avtar Gill, Ratna Pathak Shah, Shefali Shah and others while Vinita Nanda was the writer of the show which aired between 1993 - 1997.

While sharing the post, Mallika also shared her view that she wonders how the survivor must have dealt with the situation, as back in the 90’s with no social media and they had no platform to make their point.

We just hope that the accused in the post is held responsible for his actions and strict action be taken against him.

There has been a rapid rise of #MeToo movement in India after the Tanushree Dutta – Nana Patekar controversy. The #MeToo movement now extends to journalism as well. Gautam Adhikari - former editor in chief of DNA in Mumbai and Manoj Ramachandran - an associate editor with the Hindustan Times in New Delhi, too, have been accused of sexual harassment. A senior correspondent at The Quint - Meghnad Bose - has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women.