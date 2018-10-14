Mallika Dua responds to allegations against her father, says it’s his battle

There seems to be no end to the evergrowing list of predators who, at some point of time, have sexually harassed their employees. It all started after Tanushree Dutta came out in open and spoke about Nana Patekar's wrong behaviour on the sets of her film Horn Ok Please, back in 2008. Since then, names like Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Chetan Bhagat and others have come forward. One such name is of journalist Vinod Dua who was recently accused of sexual misconduct by a filmmaker.

On Sunday, filmmaker Nishtha Jain took to Facebook to talk about her #MeToo story and accused Mallika Dua's father, the respected journalist Vinod Dua, of sexual misconduct.

In response to the allegations against her father, the comedienne took to Instagram and issued a clarification and her opinion.

Mallika, in the post, clarified that if at all the allegation is true, then it’s unacceptable and she stands by the movement. She also clarified that by dragging her name in the post was not a good move. She ended her statement by saying that it’s her dad’s battle and she would let him fight it but would stand by him.

