Mammootty to do the honors for Mohanlal once again?

The trailer of Mohanlal's upcoming big-budgeted thriller Odiyan is about to be unveiled on August 15, that is the Independence Day. Fans have high expectations from this film, which is touted to be a fantasy thriller which follows Odiyan Manikyan, the last member of the Odiyan tribal community. Possessing shapeshifting abilities, the tribe’s stories are an important part of Kerala's folklore.

Now, it looks like megastar Mammootty might come forward to release the trailer of the film on Wednesday. Both Mohanlal and Mammootty, despite being such huge stars in the same industry, share a great rapport and have been friends for years. In fact, the latter released the Odiyan calendar, a promotional tool, in the recent past.

Odiyan marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. National award-winning writer Harikrishnan has penned the screenplay, while Shaji Kumar of Pulimurugan fame is the man behind the cinematography. Made as Mohanlal’s most expensive film in his career by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner Aashirvaad Cinemas, the film re-unites Mohanlal and Prakash Raj, who were last seen together in Mani Ratnam’s Iruvar two decades ago.