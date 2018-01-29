Man allegedly hurls shoe at Bahubali actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Fame judges you even if you are the brightest of stars. Your fans judge you and will go to any extent to show their disapproval. This was the case with actress Tamannaah Bhati of Bahubali fame. The actress was allegedly thrown a slipper during a public event in Hyderabad. The star present there to inaugurate a jewelry store was hurled a shoe by a 31-year-old man.

Bhatia however was not struck as the shoe hit a store employee instead said the police at Himyathnagar. The actress was walking out of the store when a BTech graduate flung a shoe at the star, Narayanguda Police Station Inspector B Ravindar told PTI.

The footwear missed its target and hit an employee of the jewelry store. Karimullah was immediately detained and during questioning revealed that he was apparently frustrated over the roles played by the actress in her recent movies,” said a police officer, identifying the individual as Karimullah.

While the star did not place a complaint, the employee of the store who was hit did the deed leading to registered case with the police under relevant IPC sections.

Bhatia famous for her roles in fictional period dramas like Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion has also acted in several other films in varying languages like Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. With her rising fame, she is slowly learning the darker side to maniacal fans.