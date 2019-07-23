Rushabh Dhruv July 23 2019, 5.15 pm July 23 2019, 5.15 pm

It's the season of vacationing and our celebrities are sure making the best out of this opportunity. Among the pool of celebs who are having a gala time abroad, its TV presenter and actor Mandira Bedi, whose latest holiday pictures will make you go green with envy. At present, the babe is vacationing in the Maldives and is giving us a reason to pack our bags and leave for a vacay, ASAP! A scroll through Bedi's IG account and she has kept us updated with all the latest happenings from her trip. While the actress will be soon seen in Prabhas and Shradhha Kapoor starrer Saaho, she has also been a constant fitness inspiration to many girls out there.

Mandira recently took to IG and shared a picture of herself posing by a tree in a red bikini. Right from her chiseled abs to the sultry pose, Bedi stirred a lot of attention on the web. Many fans also could not believe that its Mandira with that hot bod. Posting the picture on Instagram, Mandira wrote, “The Making the most of my day today.. sunshine and blue sea.. there couldn’t be a happier place for me!” Beach body goals for sure!

Have a look at Mandira Bedi's bikini picture below:

Check out a few comments on Bedi's hot picture below:

Mandira Bedi, 47, is a mother to a child named Vir and is married to Raj Kaushal. Though not a biggie in the showbiz, Bedi's work speaks volumes. On the television front, the actor has been part of shows like CID, 24 and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thiand is bestknown for her titular role in Shanti.