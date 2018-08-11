Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam gets a release date!

After the underwhelming performance of Kaatru Veliyidai last year, Mani Ratnam quickly got back to work with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV), a mega multi-starrer which has the likes of Arvind Swami, STR, Vijay Sethupathi, Arun Vijay, Jyothika, Aishwarya Rajesh and Aditi Rao Hydari in its cast.

Jo is paired with Arvind Swami while debutante Dayana Erappa will be STR's pair in the film. The director expertly managed to complete the film in record time despite its vast scale and heavy star cast. Lyca Productions have associated with the film to distribute it worldwide. CCV has been in the news ever since it was announced and the audience is excited about seeing such a multi-starrer handled by a legendary director. AR Rahman’s music is yet another reason for the anticipation.

Lyca announced on Friday that CCV will be releasing on September 28th. The news started trending in no time due to the director's brand value and STR's clout on social media.

Lyca has a terrific release line-up in the coming months starting with Kolamaavu Kokila releasing on August 24. Apart from CCV, they also have Vada Chennai, 2.0 and Dhruva Natchathiram set for release in the remaining part of the year.