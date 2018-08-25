image
Saturday, August 25th 2018
English
Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer is repeat-worthy and star-studded!

entertainment

Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer is repeat-worthy and star-studded!

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   August 25 2018, 1.24 pm
back
Chekka Chivantha VaanamEntertainmentMani RatnamNayaganregionalSenapathiThalapathiVikram Vedha
nextSivakarthikeyan signs another, even before Kanaa's release
ALSO READ

Twitter loses its shit as Vijay Mallya gets a private toilet in his barrack no 12

Hard-ly Davidson: Pete makes this dirty joke about Ariana Grande

Idiot of the day: BJP neta takes selfie with Vajpayee ashes