Mani Ratnam's Chekka Chivantha Vaanam trailer is repeat-worthy and star-studded!

After his recent high on romance flicks, legendary director Mani Ratnam has returned to the gritty gangster action drama space with Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (CCV), a genre he absolutely ruled with epic films like Nayagan and Thalapathi. The film is slated to release on September 28.

A 2m 46s long trailer of CCV was launched earlier in the day. It presents the core of the story and introduces all the main male leads and the women in their lives. Editor Sreekar Prasad has delivered a detailed trailer cut which leaves no room for confusion and doesn’t resort to needless gimmicks.

Prakash Raj plays gangster kingpin Senapathi. Arvind Swami plays his aggressive eldest son Varada, who is the go-to man for his father when it comes to the gangster business; the guy who does all the dirty clean-up jobs.

After ruling as gangster Vedha (in Vikram Vedha), it seems Vijay Sethupathi gets to be a cop like Vikram (played by Madhavan) in CCV. And, Varada definitely has shades of Inba (played by Madhavan) from Aaytha Ezhuthu, with similar hair styles and temperament. Rasool and Varada are long-time friends who are now on opposite camps and have trust issues between them.

Arun Vijay plays Senapathi's 2nd son Thyagu. He is a stylish, well-learned person but has another side to him, where he eyes his dad's throne. STR plays the youngest son Ethi. He is a dashing young man who has a keen eye on his dad's line of work. But he feels left out and ignored by his dad. Both Arun Vijay and STR look very stylish and in-vogue, suiting their characters as young men who return to TN from abroad.

In all, the CCV trailer is action-packed and dishes out a lot of drama. The combination scenes with all the actors promise to be riveting, from whatever the trailer serves. The sheer multitude of the talents makes it a fascinating, repeat-worthy trailer.