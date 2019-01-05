Maniesh Paul may be injured but will continue with his commitment

Comedian-turned-actor Maniesh Paul is one of the busiest small screen personality these days. Apart from hosting, movies, he will soon be seen hopping continents for his international tours. And just like any other actor, amidst his hectic schedule, Maniesh injured himself and had to be operated for his injury. That didn’t stop him from fulfilling his professional commitment though! The actor made sure to be present at an event where he had prior commitments despite the surgery.

The actor took to Twitter and updated us about his health status. In the post, Maniesh shared a picture of him sleeping on the bed with an IV cannula on his left hand. “Injury in the thigh...had to be operated upon...im fine now... off to to punjab for a show...thanks for the wishes” read his post captions. Despite the recent injury and operation, Maniesh made sure he fulfilled his commitment and left for Punjab.

We got in touch with Maniesh’s team who informed us that while the actor was travelling with his family, he had a minor hamstring injury in his thigh and had to be operated in the capital. But despite his operation, the 37-year old actor left for Punjab as he had a professional commitment there. The team said that Manish would be judging the Miss Chandigarh beauty pageant and didn’t want to cancel because of his operation.

Looks like Maniesh is taking his good friend Salman Khan’s dialogues of “Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di, uske baad to mai khud ki bhi nahi sunta” quite seriously. Get well soon buddy!