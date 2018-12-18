Manikarnika: Kangana Ranaut claims to have directed major portion of the film

The trailer of one of the most awaited films of the year, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is finally out and we are blown away with its grandeur. Earlier the teaser of the film too had received a thumbs up from the audience and now just a month away from its release, the trailer is creating the buzz. We all know that a lot goes into a film’s making but when we are talking about Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika, it’s a totally different story as the project came to a halt with director Krish leaving it midway. Kangana then took the charge and completed the shooting. At the trailer launch, Kangana shed some light on this episode.

South director Krish who was earlier directing the Rani Laxmibai biopic left the film mid-way for certain reasons and the film’s leading lady took the onus. When Kangana was asked about the same at the film’s trailer launch event, Kangana revealed that only the vision of the director was taken ahead and no changes were made in the film’s storyline as she directed almost 60-70% of the film.

No just that, one of the producers of the film Kamal Jain too revealed the real reason as to why Kangana Ranaut took over the director’s hat from the National Award winning director. “Krish didn’t leave the film midway as per the reports. He had other commitments and this film has taken more than the expected time and he had the NTR biopic to shoot”.

So well, Kangana will not just feel the pressure of an actor but of the director too! All the best lady.