Manikarnika protests end after assurances from filmmaker

A Brahmin group that had objected to the Kangana Ranaut starrer Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, has reportedly called off its protest after a written assurance from the producer that the film has no distorted content. The producer had also held a press conference on Saturday, February 10 with the representatives from the group called Sarv Brahmin Mahashaba.

Last week, the national president of Mahashaba, Suresh Mishra, had complained that the film distorted historical facts of Queen Lakshmi Bai, the ruler of Jhansi during the nineteenth century. The group had said that the filmmakers added scenes showing a love affair between the queen and a British man.

Kamal Jain, the producer of the film said in his letter to Mishra that the production team has “not distorted the history and there is no romantic song or sequence with the Britishers in the film”. Besides that, the producers also mentioned on the letter that they have “not referred to Jayshree Mishra or any other writers who wrote degrading information” on Rani Lakshmibai.

Mishra had sent letters to Jain asking him about the writers of the film and the profile of the historians consulted. They also requested details on the songs of the film. He also added that Laxmibai was a Brahmin and thus the organisation and community had questions regarding the film.

“We are making the film, Manikarnika, with a great passion and huge respect towards the great woman who is unmatchable in her reputation,” Jain’s reply to Mishra read.

After receiving the assurance letter from the producers, Mishra said “We withdraw our protests. And they have assured us in writing, so if they err in future, we can always rebut them”.​