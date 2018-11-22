Manikarnika: This is how Kangana is keeping tabs on the post production of the film

Star Kangana Ranaut is, undisputedly, the Queen of Bollywood who has single-handedly managed to pull off a film on her own. With her forthcoming film, we will see Kangana Ranaut pull off to repeat the same feat. Just a few days away from release, Kangana Ranaut is working hard on the most ambitious project of her life.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Kangana Ranaut is leaving no stone unturned in the post-production work of her to be released Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. "Kangana aims to finish it in time. Although she's quite satisfied with her team's work, she wants to give it her 100%." stated a report.

The actor, who is currently shooting in Bhopal to finish her 20-day schedule for director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwary's Panga, has been juggling between Mumbai and Bhopal to keep post production of Manikarnika and Panga going, has started using technology to save her time.

Kangana spends one and a half hour on skype every day after the shoot of Panga. She discusses the VFX, the background score, music and sound, which are of prime importance at this stage. Kangana interacts with different groups involved in the process through Skype, FaceTime or video call.

The report further stated that there will be 7 songs in the film including those that will be played in the background. "The tracks have been recorded, but they're now in the mixing process. Some of them are completely ready while others are in the process. Even the dubbing of different artists has started. For instance, the British soldiers will have a distinct accent while those shown in East India Company will have a different one. Kangana is looking into every small detail for this historical." said the report.

The film’s trailer received mix response from the audiences and is all slated to release on January 25, 2019, and we are excited to see Kangana’s hard work on and off the screen.