Manish Malhotra announces a tribute to Sridevi in his own way

Sridevi’s sudden demise left a huge void for the film industry and her family. As her family tries to cope with the loss, the industry too is trying to come in terms with her absence. Her longtime close friend, designer Manish Malhotra is grieving in his own way. The designer announced curating all of Sridevi’s favourite designs by him for her daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor.

The designer was a close friend of Sridevi with several calling her his muse. The late star was often seen clothed in his creations. It was just not her but her daughters too who opted for the designer making Malhotra the go-to designer for the family. Sridevi was last seen letting down her hair with Malhotra at nephew Rohit Marwah’s wedding in Dubai where she later breathed her last. Post her demise, the celebrity designer shared a long post of the deep relation they shared.

Malhotra’s wish to curate Sridevi’s dresses comes after her husband Boney Kapoor is speculated to consider creating a documentary on the late actress’s life and the great body of cinematic work she had left behind. A close aide of Boney Kapoor, Shekhar Kapoor is said to be helming the project.

Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in Dubai. News of her death was confirmed by Sanjay Kapoor following which the family went through a tumultuous time to secure her body to return to India. The actress was cremated with state honours in the presence of her family members.