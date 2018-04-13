Manish Malhotra shares the last time he talked to Sridevi

Bollywood sorely misses late superstar Sridevi. But the emptiness left behind is closely experienced by her dear friend, designer Manish Malhotra. The celebrity designer recently wrote for Vogue about losing the actress suddenly. A few excerpts from the interview shows how strongly the two bonded during their 28 year long friendship. He recalls the last time they spoke before her death.

“This is the first time I’ve lost someone so close, and it feels surreal. I’d known her for 28 years. We were at a wedding together and then, out of nowhere, her sister Srilatha was handing me a silk sari for her funeral. I spoke to her the night she passed away. We talked about everything under the sun, from Janhvi’s film, how beautiful Khushi looked at the wedding to even what she had eaten earlier that day. Even now, so many days later, I still expect my phone to ring, and to hear her discuss an outfit or a project which we can work on together,” writes Malhotra in the latest edition of Vogue.

He highlighted the fact that Sridevi true to her nature of staying aloof of gossip meant they never really talked about others in the industry. “I realise gossip never entered our conversations. We talked about clothes, food, movies—all the good things in life. She never wished ill upon anyone, or remarked upon her contemporaries,” he added.

Now as Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi readies for her debut opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak, Malhotra feels like life has come to a full circle. “It’s funny how life comes full circle. I used to make little cholis and ghagras for the girls when they were younger. Now I’m working with Janhvi on her debut. Much like her mother, she’s a bundle of talent and discipline.”

Dhadak which is a Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat, will see a July 20 release.