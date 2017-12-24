Manju Warrier: Dileep’s affair with Kavya Madhavan was the reason behind our divorce

On July 10, 2017, Malayalam superstar Dileep was arrested in connection with the actress assault case followed by his bail application being rejected on several occasions. As an outcome, some groups called for a ban on his film ‘Ramleela’ even as calls to destroy the halls that are screening his film got louder. But, ‘Ramleela’ ultimately went on to become a hit and Dileep eventually got bail after spending almost two months in jail. With the case being far from over, Dileep has made it back to the headlines once again.

Reportedly, a few months back, noted actress and Dileep’s ex-wife Manju Warrier had told the cops that Dileep’s affair with Kavya Madhavan was the main reason behind their divorce. Warrier also added that she came to know about their affair through some messages that were exchanged between Dileep and Kavya. Apparently, Manju had also shared this information with the survivor as well as Geetu Mohandas and Samyukhta Varma.

This information has obviously jolted the Malayalam film fraternity. Interestingly, shortly after the actress abduction case surfaced in February, Association of Malayalam Movie Artists organised a protest meet and condemned the incident. At the event, Manju had hinted at a possible conspiracy angle but didn’t reveal any names at that time.

Manju Warrier and Dileep got married in 1998 and became the most popular celebrity couple of Kerala. Eventually, they were blessed with a daughter. However, after Dileep’s extra-marital affair came to light, the couple filed for divorce in 2015, a decision that left well-wishers in shock. Months after signing the divorce papers, Dileep tied the knot with Kavya Madhavan. Mansplaining his decision, the accused actor said that he was initially reluctant to re-marry but his friends always supported him.

Currently, on bail, Dileep is yet to get back to acting even as four of his films are under various stages of production.