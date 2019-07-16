Divya Ramnani July 16 2019, 7.53 pm July 16 2019, 7.53 pm

Celebrities getting trolled for their slightest of actions isn’t a new thing on social media. Well, even if that has got to do something with their films, and the kind of roles they play. One such case is that of the stunning Rakul Preet Singh, who is a popular face in both Bollywood and the South film industry. The De De Pyaar De actor, who is gearing up for Manmadhudu 2 alongside South sensation Nagarjuna Akkineni, was recently at the receiving end of criticism. All thanks to her character in the film, wherein she plays a bold girl and was recently bashed on Twitter for a smoking scene.

Rakul Preet, in her recent interview to Pinkvilla, was quizzed about the same and the actor gave an example of Shahid Kapoor’s recently released, Kabir Singh. Elaborating further on trolls, Rakul was quoted as saying, "I don't get bothered by trolls. I think logo ka kaam hai kehna, kuch toh log kahenge. We are playing characters. Now, whether it is Kabir Singh... if Shahid is smoking in the film it does not make him a smoker.” She further added, “No way is he promoting smoking. He is playing a character Arjun Reddy that is flawed and he does those things. In real life Shahid Kapoor is a vegetarian, we all know that.” Well, fair enough!

Have a look at Rakul Preet Singh’s character teaser from Manmadhudu 2 here: