Manmarziyaan: Abhishek Bachchan a first of its kind to thank assistant director

We all need a punching bag in our lives, don't we? Lucky are those who find the perfect punching bags so easily. Well, on the sets of Manmarziyaan, Abhishek Bachchan could stay calm and composed, thanks to his punching bag aka Probir Sabnis. Probir is the assistant director who slogged his a** off to get this project in place. But as his designation suggests, he is the silent hero of the team. But noting his efforts, Junior AB was gracious enough to thank Probir for his efforts.

Promoting the film, Abhishek Bachchan is sharing stills and messages on Instagram. The recent one was for the assistant director to whom he refers as his all-time favourite punching Bag and a go-to person.

Seldom does a star thank his punching bag publicly. That's why we love you AB!

Manmarziyaan that also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal in the lead is all set to release on September 14. The music and the trailer of this film have already grabbed audiences attention and we are eagerly looking forward to watching this film in the theatres.