Manmarziyaan shoot wraps up; Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional

Shoot wraps are an emotional time for celebrities. After weeks of excruciating shoots, last day of shoot makes all those associated with the film heave in relief. For Abhishek Bachchan too it was no different. The actor recently wrapped shoot for Manmarziyaan and he couldn’t help but get emotional about it. He took to social media to share a lengthy post on how it has been an emotional and nostalgic journey.
Making a movie is a journey. The best thing about films is, the journey will always live on forever. As this part of the journey of #Manmarziyaan comes to an end.... Thank you @anuragkashyap10 for entrusting me with Robbie. I hope I can repay your trust, belief and faith in me. I hope I make you proud. And as and when you look back on this journey, my victory would be if you smile.... To my beautiful co-actors, Thank you! Especially the two mad hatters @taapsee and @vickykaushal09. Stay real, stay mad and mostly.... STAY PUNJABI!! @kanika.d you wrote it, we acted it. Let's hope our audience lives it! Thank you for your constant encouragement. I can't even begin to tell you how much it helped. To such an awesome crew- Thank you for being so kind. Aap sab ke saath " hum to udd gaye"!! #TakeTwo
Bachchan mentioned his director Anurag Kashyap in the post and thanked him for trusting him with the film. He even revealed the name of his character to be Robbie. Even co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu got a mention. Bachchan true to this seniority in the industry, thanked them and asked them to never change their fervor.
Here we go!!! 1st look of #Manmarziyaan releasing on 7th September. @anuragkashyap72 @aanandlrai @taapsee @vickykaushal09 @ErosNow @cypplOfficial
The last leg of the shoot took the crew to Kashmir where the crew mixed fun with work. Taapsee Pannu’s social media posts were prove of it. In some of the pictures even Junior Bachchan featured. See how the crew of Manmarziyaan spent their time in Kashmir Valley.
There are some directors who guide you through and some directors who exhuberate such energy that you just can’t help but be your best and give your best and the best just happens. You are the latter mister @anuragkashyap10 you truly are the wind beneath Rumi’s wings. Get well soon क्यूँकि अभी तो मुझसे ओर बोहुत लड़ाईयाँ लड़नी हैं ।😁 #PenguinWalk #TrustMe #SexinessQuotient #WorkoutGames #AndMoreMadness #manmarziyaan 📷: @khamkhaphotoartist
Dear Kashmir, You truly proved to be “Paradise” for me. Lost and found wali feeling became beautiful courtesy you. Phir milenge...... agli baar jab mausam thoda behtar hoga! Love Rumi ❤️ #Manmarziyaan #Kashmir #FilmWrap
Later the actor told Hindustan Times that shooting in Kashmir was not just a fun experience but also a nostalgic one. “It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be,” he said.
Manmarziyaan for Bachchan marks his comeback as he will be seen on screen two years after Housefull 3 in 2016. Manmarziyaan is a romantic flick set in Punjab. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.