Manmarziyaan shoot wraps up; Abhishek Bachchan gets emotional

Shoot wraps are an emotional time for celebrities. After weeks of excruciating shoots, last day of shoot makes all those associated with the film heave in relief. For Abhishek Bachchan too it was no different. The actor recently wrapped shoot for Manmarziyaan and he couldn’t help but get emotional about it. He took to social media to share a lengthy post on how it has been an emotional and nostalgic journey.

Bachchan mentioned his director Anurag Kashyap in the post and thanked him for trusting him with the film. He even revealed the name of his character to be Robbie. Even co-stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu got a mention. Bachchan true to this seniority in the industry, thanked them and asked them to never change their fervor.

The last leg of the shoot took the crew to Kashmir where the crew mixed fun with work. Taapsee Pannu’s social media posts were prove of it. In some of the pictures even Junior Bachchan featured. See how the crew of Manmarziyaan spent their time in Kashmir Valley.

Later the actor told Hindustan Times that shooting in Kashmir was not just a fun experience but also a nostalgic one. “It is nostalgic for me because I have come here when my father used to shoot his films here. It is truly a heaven on earth and I am very happy to be back. It is still as beautiful as it used to be,” he said.

Manmarziyaan for Bachchan marks his comeback as he will be seen on screen two years after Housefull 3 in 2016. Manmarziyaan is a romantic flick set in Punjab. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.