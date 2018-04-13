Mariah Carey admits to suffering from bipolar disorder

Celebrities may lead the grand life but that does not make them immunized to sadness. While they try to keep their lives normalized, they struggle to live it all. The latest to reveal this is famed Hollywood singer Mariah Carey. The seller of several hits has now openly accepted suffering from the mental illness of bipolar disorder.

The singer shared her over two decade long distress with bipolar II with People magazine. 'I didn’t want to believe it... Until recently I lived in denial and isolation and in constant fear someone would expose me. It was too heavy a burden to carry and I simply couldn’t do that anymore. I sought and received treatment,’ she said in the latest issue of the magazine.

The singer is best known for her flamboyant fashion sense and Christmas rendition of songs. But you will be surprised to know that her sultry happy Christmas songs was not without her personal struggles. 'I’m actually taking medication that seems to be pretty good. It’s not making me feel too tired or sluggish or anything like that. Finding the proper balance is what is most important,’ admitted the singer bravely in the interview.

Bipolar II disorder is relatively harder to detect as it does not have the maniac bouts of Bipolar I but still affects mood. 'For a long time I thought I had a severe sleep disorder... It turns out that I was experiencing a form of mania... I guess my depressive episodes were characterized by having very low energy. I would feel so lonely and sad,’ she added.

The singer has often been criticized for mood swings and abruptly stopping her performances or canceling last minute. Her acceptance of suffering from the disorder sheds light on these criticisms.