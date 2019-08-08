In Com Staff August 08 2019, 4.01 pm August 08 2019, 4.01 pm

The highly talented and gorgeous Rakul Preet Singh is, undoubtedly, one of the most sought-after actresses of recent times. She is in demand not only in the regional film industries but she has wowed her Hindi audiences too. While Rakul is mostly seen in regional films of late, the actress makes sure that her hold in Bollywood is strong too and thus she is seen in Hindi films too. As already known, Rakul is getting ready for her next Bollywood project, Marjaavaan. And while she is prepping hard for this, the actress has revealed that she has been taking belly dancing classes to perfect one of the songs from the film!

Talking to a leading media about her prep, Rakul said, “The moves are very rapid, so you need to be quick and yet make it look smooth. That is not easy.” This is going to be for a song in the movie which will see her showing off some belly dancing moves. Talking about the fitness part that comes with this, Rakul added, “At the end of the day, you get a well-toned sexy stomach, so it is worth the effort.” Talking about it more, the actress said, “Of course, it depends on my schedule but I do it whenever I get free time. You never know enough (of any art) and if you can find time for it, you can always work on your skills and try to be a better version of yourself. That's the idea.”

For the uninitiated, Marjaavaan is an action-thriller featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh. This film is being directed by Milap Zaveri and it will also see Tara Sutaria in a major role. It looks like Rakul is all set to wow her Bollywood fans once again! The actress will next be seen opposite Nagarjuna in Manmadhudhu 2 and she recently even confirmed her presence in the upcoming magnum opus Indian 2. Stay tuned!