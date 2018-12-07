Entertainment Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra's rugged avatar takes us back to his Ek Villian days Abhishek Singh December 07 2018, 5.36 pm December 07 2018, 5.36 pm

Sidharth Malhotra has his bag full of films even though his past few films have turned out to be disasters at the box office. After announcing the release date of his next film, Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, Siddharth on Friday announced that the cameras have started rolling for his another venture titled Marjaavaan. The actor is teaming up with Rakul Preet Singh for the second time after Aiyaary in this one, thanks to the crackling chemistry that they share.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the first look of his film which sees him standing with his team members. Going by the picture, it looks like Marjaavan would be one intense love drama with a lot of action. The caption of the post reads, “Ishq aur inteqaam ka koi mazhab nahi, koi ek Rab nahi! #Marjaavaan Shoot begins today!” His rugged avatar can make any girl go week in her knees and the depiction of the religious symbols on Sid’s fingers will surely grab attention.

The actor’s look also reminds us of Sidharth’s Ek Villan days when he shed his chocolate boy image that he acquired post his debut film Student of the Year. While Sidharth got rave reviews from audiences and critics alike for his performance in Ek Villian, we hope he manages to enthrall his fans with his ripped avatar in Marjaavan. Sidharth is in a desperate need of a hit at the box office as his last few releases like Aiyaary, A Gentleman and Baar Baar Dekho proved to be duds at the box office.

Apart from Sidharth and Rakul, the film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh in the lead. It is directed by Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Nikkhil Advani.