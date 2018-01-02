Marriage not on the cards yet for Varun Dhawan

The year 2017 saw one of India’s biggest weddings when Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli married actress Anushka Sharma. Bollywood is currently abuzz with who is going to be next. While the gun now seems to be pointed at Bollywood’s Judwaa boy, Varun Dhawan, the actor seems to be on a different page.

"The next step is something every individual wants to take at some point, but right now, it's not on the agenda. I have just moved into my new house, and I want to enjoy this part of life for a couple of years before I think of the next step,” the actor told Bombay Times.

2017 gave Dhawan two back-to-back hits with Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa. Given his success at the box office, it is only understandable why he wants to take slow on the personal front. "It took me a while to get here, it's a big achievement. It's also important to enjoy moments. I had this big change happen to me while shooting for 'October' in Manali earlier last year. I was surrounded by nature and there weren't too many people around, so I would often find myself just staring at the sky and relaxing."

But marriage is not totally off the cards for the star who is rumoured to tie the knot in mid-2018 to his childhood friend, Natasha Dalal. Fans are speculating a secret wedding like Virushka but seems like junior Dhawan may not have his way on that front. “Honestly, I would love to do that, but I don't know how my parents would react to it. Being Punjabis, they would want to do it the traditional way," he said.

Dhawan wrapped shoot for Shoojit Sircar’s October late last year and the quaint shoot in Manali seems to have helped Dhawan find a new rhythm and philosophy in life altogether. "I'm not the kind of person who loves nature, but I was so overtaken by the beauty of the moment that I realised that we don't take time to sit and think about what we want to do; we just end up being robots. Right now, I'm in this Sufi zone, if I may say so. The next 12 months will reflect the mood and the zone I am in."