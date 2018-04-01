Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War latest teaser reveals the devastation to come

Marvel knows how to keep their fans on their toes and they are rightfully cashing in on it. The production house is amplifying expectations from its film day by day and fans can’t get enough of it. It is difficult to put in all the superheroes of the Marvel universe in a short trailer or teaser which is why Marvel is doing the smart act of releasing multiple teasers each showing a little more of the chaos that is about to take descend in its universe. The latest TV spot does just that.

Titled Gone, this elucidates the sheer devastation that Marvel’s super villain Thanos is about to bring. The starting of the 30 second teaser shows how Wakanda King Black Panther is reached out for help in the fight against Thanos. The film will see the deadliest showdown in its 10 years of movie creation which is why suspense, thrill and anticipation has shot through the ceiling for this film.

The allies are gearing up to fight against Thanos who is out to collect all the six infinity stones in the world to use it to wield the reality of the world. The movie being directed by Anthony and Joe Russo has a star cast consisting of Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Jeremy Renner, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland, Paul Rudd, and Josh Brolin.

It will hit theaters on April 27.