Marvel’s Black Order to kick up a storm in brand new comic series

Remember those thugs loitering around Thanos? The same ones who nearly killed Vision? We’re talking of the The Black Order, the powerful fiends who serve their monster boss. They’ll soon have their very own comic series. According to CBR, the limited edition series will be known as Black Order and writer Derek Landy and artist Philip Tan have been signed up for the project.

Ordered by the Grandmaster, the Black Order consisting of Cull Obsidian, Corvus Glaive, Proxima Midnight, Ebony Maw, Black Dwarf, and Black Swan will be sent on a new mission. CBR reports that the group may even come across a very ruthless character along their journey.

In a press release, senior vice-president and executive editor Tom Brevoort summarized the comic, “Springboarding from their last appearance in AVENGERS: NO SURRENDER, BLACK ORDER sets the flagitious five on a bloody, brutal, head-rolling take-no-prisoners tear that will pit them against the forces of an entire Galactic Empire – and where they’ll encounter some familiar Marvel faces as well as some bonkers new faces along the way!”

In Infinity War, the Black Order doubled as the Children of Thanos, helping him out as he went on a galaxy-cleansing spree. The first issue of Black Order will be released on November 7.