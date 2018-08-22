Meet Aaradhana Sivakarthikeyan - the singing prodigy!

The album of Kanaa will have five songs in all, with the main highlight being Sivakarthikeyan's little daughter Aaradhana making her playback singing debut with a song titled Vaayadi Peththa Pulla. Sivakarthikeyan and Vaikom Vijayalakshmi have given company to Aaradhana for this track.

As reported earlier, the audio and teaser of Kanaa, which marks Sivakarthikeyan's maiden production, will be launched on Thursday, August 23. Dhibu Ninan Thomas has scored the music for this Arunraja Kamaraj directorial. Interestingly, Siva, Arunraja, and Dhibu have been friends right from their college days. Kanaa is Dhibu’s 2nd film as a composer after the chartbuster album Maragadha Naanayam last year.

Anirudh has also crooned a folk romance track titled Othaiyadi Pathaiyila. This song has been filmed on the lead pair Aishwarya Rajesh and Darshan.

Sensational singer Sid Sriram, who has a 100% hit rate in Tamil, has also sung for Kanaa. His song is titled Oonjala Oonjala, and Niranjana Ramanan is his co-singer in this number.

Aishwarya plays a cricketer in Kanaa and the film is about how she achieves her dream of playing for the Indian women's cricket team. It is one of those rare cricket (sports) based films in the industry. Veteran Sathyaraj also adds his acting experience to Kanaa.