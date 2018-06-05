Meet Virat Kohli and his wax statue at Madame Tussauds on June 6!

A huge announcement has been made by Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli. His much-awaited wax statue will finally be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Delhi on June 6.

We remember how the audience had gone bonkers when news of the cricketer being waxed at the popular museum had made its way online. Virat had said, “It’s a great honour to be chosen as one of the figures at Madame Tussauds. All thanks to the Madame Tussauds team who were extremely patient during the sitting sessions and for giving me a lifetime memory.”

Now, the man has taken to his social media page to announce the news about his wax statue being unveiled on June 6. Check out the video here:

He had met the team of Madame Tussauds in March for the sitting process wherein a group of renowned artistes from London took over 200 measurements to create his figure.

The good-looking cricketer is joining the likes of legendary cricketers like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and footballer Christiano Ronaldo.

Madame Tussauds Delhi depicts the exciting world of Bollywood and Hollywood and imminent personalities all under one roof.