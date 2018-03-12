Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starts following Congress leaders on Twitter, gives rise to speculation

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active personalities when it comes to social media. Recently, the Big B of Bollywood started following some of the senior Congress leaders on Twitter, giving rise to speculation. He already follows Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the official Twitter account of the party. But now, senior Bachchan also follows P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi from this month.

Amitabh has also started following Manish Tewari, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Nirupam, Randeep Surjwala, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Jha, all of whom are Congress leaders. The party itself is also surprised by Sr Bachchan’s love for the Congress party. On the other hand, Bachchan is now also following RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Misa Bharti, Jaitu's Nitish Kumar, Sitaram Yechury, Omar Abdullah, Supriya Sule and RJD's official Twitter handle. Congress leader Manish Tewari also thanked Bachchan for following him.

- Thank you Sh. Amitabh Bachan for following me and it is my privilege to follow the icon of Indian Cinema who we grew up watching First day First Show Every new release.Those days in late 70’s & early 80’s a Balcony ticket in Chandigarh was Rs.3. Unbelievable today! @SrBachchan — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) February 20, 2018

At one time Amitabh was close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and was a friend of Rajiv Gandhi. At present, he is the brand ambassador of Gujarat. He has more than 33.1 million followers on Twitter and follows only 1,689 people. People are amazed by Amitabh's sudden love for Congress and some other opposition leaders.

The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party who Bachchan started following recently are Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Ashish Khaitan.