Megastar Amitabh Bachchan starts following Congress leaders on Twitter, gives rise to speculation

First published: February 22, 2018 05:16 PM IST | Updated: February 22, 2018 06:55 PM IST | Author: Dyutiman Basu

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most active personalities when it comes to social media. Recently, the Big B of Bollywood started following some of the senior Congress leaders on Twitter, giving rise to speculation. He already follows Congress President Rahul Gandhi and the official Twitter account of the party. But now, senior Bachchan also follows P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ahmed Patel, Ashok Gehlot, Ajay Maken, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot and CP Joshi from this month.

Amitabh has also started following Manish Tewari, Shakeel Ahmed, Sanjay Nirupam, Randeep Surjwala, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Sanjay Jha, all of whom are Congress leaders. The party itself is also surprised by Sr Bachchan’s love for the Congress party. On the other hand, Bachchan is now also following RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his daughter Misa Bharti, Jaitu's Nitish Kumar, Sitaram Yechury, Omar Abdullah, Supriya Sule and RJD's official Twitter handle. Congress leader Manish Tewari also thanked Bachchan for following him.

At one time Amitabh was close to the Nehru-Gandhi family and was a friend of Rajiv Gandhi. At present, he is the brand ambassador of Gujarat. He has more than 33.1 million followers on Twitter and follows only 1,689 people. People are amazed by Amitabh's sudden love for Congress and some other opposition leaders.

The leaders of Aam Aadmi Party who Bachchan started following recently are Manish Sisodia, Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, Kumar Vishwas and Ashish Khaitan.

tags: #ahmed patel #Ajay Maken #amitabh #Amitabh Bachchan #Ashish Khaitan. #Ashok Gehlot #Bacchan #CP Joshi #Gopal Rai #Jaitu's Nitish Kumar #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Kapil Sibal #Kumar Vishwas #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Manish Sisodia #Misa Bharti #Omar Abdullah #P Chidambaram #Sachin Pilot #Sanjay Singh #Sitaram Yechury #Supriya Sule

