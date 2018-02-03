Meghan Markle broke more than one Royal norm at an award ceremony

American actress Meghan Markle is fast fitting into her royal shoes. She is carrying out what seems to be royal duties despite not having been officially designated as one. At the Endeavour Fund Award, the actress was seen delivering her first ever public speech post engagement announcement while fiancé Prince Harry looked on proudly. She slowly seems to ace the royal game as true to her profession she knew how hold on to attention.

Though Meghan right now has no royal capacity to hand out awards, she made sure her charming personality made up for it. “I’m truly privileged to be here,” she began her speech. "Daniel acquired complex post-traumatic stress after multiple tours in Afghanistan with the Royal Marines, during which he was awarded the Military Cross.” The actress made her speech before giving out the award which recognizes achievements of the wounded, injured and sick.

“Despite his teammates stating that Daniel’s battle with post-traumatic stress was probably the toughest they have ever seen, Daniel joined '65 Degrees North' in climbing to the summits of the highest mountains in both Africa and Antarctica. Daniel now works with children, assisting them to foster their own spirit of adventure through the Duke of Edinburgh’s Awards Team,” added the actress while addressing the winner of the Celebrating Excellence Award.

Meghan giving out the award was not the only shocker, she opting for an Alexander McQueen pantsuit at the black tie event was more of an eye-opener to the fact that she is going to go beyond pretty dresses.