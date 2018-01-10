Meghan Markle warms up in her royal shoes during Brixton visit with Prince Harry

American actress Meghan Markle is getting down to Royal business as she conducted her second public engagement on Tuesday, 9th January. While this may only be her second engagement as fiancé of Prince Harry, her fame seemed unbeatable as the crowd cheered at Markle and Harry while standing in the January chill in Brixton. The couple was visiting community youth radio center, Reprezent built inside shipping containers.

Markle returned the warm greeting with the usual wave of hand and vibrant smile, staple to all royal engagements. She seems to have taken up Diana’s legacy of skipping gloves when it comes to public meet and greets. Walking around in her casual bun, the star spoke to the youngest presenter at the station. Brixton is a racially divergent area of south London which sees little royal activity.

Shane Carey, 46, founder and chief executive of Reprezent, said: “Since the visit was announced there’s been massive excitement in the station – much more than I could have expected. We’re having the spotlight shone on us from all the world’s media, pretty much, we’ve never had this attention.”

Markle seemed to be warming into her royal shoes as she stepped out in Sarah Flint pumps, Burberry jacket and a surprising $45 sweater from Marks and Spencer. Her ensemble seems to flag off the message that the actress is embracing British brands despite her American origin. Marks and Spencer, a struggling high street fashion giant was quick to tweet.

True to any garment worn by a royal, the M&S sweater worn by Markle got sold out within hours. She seems set to be as big a sensation as Kate Middleton when it comes to fashion. Her adherence to British labels is a statement of her new political status.

Following her engagement announcement in November, Markle has been pulling up her boots to be groomed for her royal duties. One of the step for that includes get rid of all her past life links. The star has reportedly deleted her Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts. She also shut down her website and blog. All of this to carry on as a royal entity only. But her leanings towards charities is one thing she wants to carry on.

Markle will walk down aisle on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.