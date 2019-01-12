image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle arrested for drunk driving

Entertainment

Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle arrested for drunk driving

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 12 2019, 1.52 pm
back
arrestedDarlene BlountDrink and DriveEntertainmentMeghan MarklePrince HarryThomas Markle Jr
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Prince Harry, can we have your real name please?

Style Battle: Kylie Jenner or Meghan Markle, who rocked the pristine white dress?

Meghan Markle is the Queen's favourite and here's the proof