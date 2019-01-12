Meghan Markle's half brother Thomas Markle arrested for drunk driving

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Markle Junior was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol at past 1 a.m. on Friday. As per a report on Fox News, Thomas was stopped by the Oregon police for speeding while they found out he was intoxicated. With an alcohol content of .11% in his blood, Thomas was arrested and taken to the Grants Pass Sobering Center along with his car. This is not the first time Thomas is hitting the headlines for wrong reasons.

In 2018, a drunk Thomas allegedly pressed a gun to girlfriend Darlene Blount's head, with whom he shared a house. As per a report on The Daily Mail, the incident took place during an argument between the couple when he pulled out his gun and ordered Darlene to leave. The report further states that as per court documents, Markle Jr was in possession of not one but two guns. He carried one in his waistband but during the argument, pulled the other one out from his closet.

"My son has a serious problem and he needs help, and I hope he gets it," Thomas' father told TMZ, after learning about the recent arrest. Incidentally, earlier this week, news of Thomas proposing Darlene for marriage surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, the Duke and Duchess will be invited to the wedding as well.