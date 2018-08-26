Mel B heads to rehab to say Goodbye to booze and sex addictions

Spice Girls star Mel B revealed that she is heading for a rehab session to fix her liquor and sex addiction. The news comes six months after her divorce from her husband Stephen Belafonte. According to reports, the singer will be admitted to a UK based rehab center in September. She was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and hopes to be a ‘better version’ of herself, reports Daily Mail.

Speaking to The Sun, Mel said, "I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life."

And now....... A post shared by Mel B (@officialmelb) on Aug 6, 2018 at 4:59pm PDT

Earlier in August, following a court battle, Mel was ordered to pay her ex-husband $350,000 in legal fees. However, despite the hefty amount that was to be paid, Mel was reportedly happy as she could celebrate the end of her relationship. An Instagram video of her showed the singer holding up the divorce papers along with her friend, Gary Madyatan, a hairdresser.

According to reports, the judge had also dismissed the restraining order that the couple had hoped to slap against each other. However, they did come to a mutual agreement of staying at least 200 yards away from each other.