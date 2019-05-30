Men in Black International Hindi trailer: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra's voiceover is 'bohot hard'

Abhishek Singh May 30 2019, 3.54 pm May 30 2019, 3.54 pm

The Men in Black madness is back! The fourth instalment of Hollywood one of the most successful franchises is set to release next month. While Thor star Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will be starring in the film, Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra will be their voice in the Hindi version of the film. The fun is only double when Bollywood tadka is added to a Hollywood film and Men In Black International does not seem to be any different. At least that's what we derive from its trailer.

After 22 years, three films and a cancelled sequel, the fourth film Men in black: International will release on June 14. While the first three films starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee as agent J and K, the 2019 release will see Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson essaying roles of agent M and H. Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi is the voice of Chris Hemsworth and Dangal fame actor Sanya Malhotra will mouth the dialogues of Tessa Thompson. In a trailer released by the Sony Pictures, both Siddhant and Sanya gear up in the MIB suit and in the end we see them urging the fans to watch the film in the theaters. We love how catchphrases like 'tere bhai jaisa koi hardich nahi hai' from Gully Boy have been added to the scenes.

Here's the trailer:

Recently, Siddhant took to Instagram and shared his selfie with the MIB star Chris Hemsworth himself. We could clearly make out that the Gully Boy star had a fanboy moment with the Hollywood star.

We are waiting.