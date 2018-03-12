Mentals latest poster shows RajKummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut have really gone mental

Mental Hai Kya over the past few days has been stirring every Bollywood lovers interest with its eclectic range of posters. The film has been releasing back to back looks of its leads Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. While little has been revealed about the plot except that it is a psychological thriller, the latest posters released only add to the mystery surrounding the film while announcing the beginning of its filming.

In these posters Ranaut and Rao are shown in similar pose with their head bursting into bits. All the previous posters that have been shared so far show both of them in different hues like gore, danger and others. This however seems to throw light on how the characters may be driven to insanity.

In the previous posters released, Rao carries the essence of gore while cutting an apple on bloodied hands with a butcher’s knife. Ranaut on the other hand essays Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn craziness in the bathtub poster. She is seated in a bubble bath with the butcher knife featuring again in the movie poster. Added to the scene is all things that should be kept away from a bubble bath like a toaster with burnt toast and a plugged in hair straightener.

The movie will see the Queen duo come together for a second time and they sure are dropping their previously seen goodie-two-shoes look for this film. The movie is being directed by renowned Telugu filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. This will mark the national award winning director’s debut in Bollywood.