Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

It is that day of the year! There are lights all around and the festive mood has reached its peak. On the occasion of Christmas, we gather with the closed ones, unapologetically indulge in sinful recipes and make the most out of the festive season. You aren't alone, though. So do your favourite celebrities. From film stars to sportsmen, all are making merry in their own ways right now but remembered to take to social media to wish fans a Merry Christmas.

Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone is his usual style. Alia Bhatt believes in dropping everything and spending some quality time with her family. So is it for Madhuri Dixit who is enjoying the day with husband Avinash Nene and her two sons. On this day, Jacqueline Fernandez turns Santa for the less privileged ones. After all, what is better joy than giving? This year was no exception. For Soha Ali Khan, she has the most adorable Santa at home! Little Inaaya couldn't get enough of the huge Christmas tree.

Merry Christmas to one and all. For me Christmas is a day where I drop everything I’m doing and pause to take time out for my family. Family is most important & Christmas is the perfect day to make beautiful memories.. So Eat, drink, make merry and jingle away 🌟🌟🌲💥 — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) December 25, 2018

View this post on Instagram We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! #merrychristmas A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Dec 24, 2018 at 9:46pm PST

As we said, festive days are incomplete without good food. Virat Kohli is clearly not interested to watch his diet on such days. He shared with us a glimpse of his Christmas treat! Not sure Akshay Kumar would do the same since he is an absolute fitness freak. But he does want your year to end on a great note. Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to pose some truly merry pictures and wish us a joyous Christmas. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh's noble initiative for the less privileged ones is winning our hearts.

Here are my Christmas treats. 😁 Make sure you have yours. #MerryChristmas 🎅 🎅 🥳 pic.twitter.com/zsFEnS356X — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 25, 2018

May this Christmas end the present year on a cheerful note. Wishing you all a #MerryChristmas 😁 pic.twitter.com/6E2BAZaoV2 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 25, 2018

The season of sharing is here n as much as we love to spend Christmas close to r families, lets also Gift a smile to those less fortunate. Shop on https://t.co/wGigp8WCPJ n make someone’s Christmas shine jst as bright urs! #MerryChrismas to all #MerryChristmas @YWCOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/eRs73YJc8O — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 25, 2018

All of Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen and others sent in their wishes as well.

Merry Christmas!! Spread joy and laughter around! 🎄 🛷 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) December 25, 2018

Merry Christmas everyone!!! 🎄 — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) December 25, 2018

So! On a 'starry' note, Merry Christmas everyone! May you have a great one and don't forget to spread the laughter. :)