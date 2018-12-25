Merry Christmas 2018: From Virat Kohli to Akshay Kumar, celebrities send in wishes

It is that day of the year! There are lights all around and the festive mood has reached its peak. On the occasion of Christmas, we gather with the closed ones, unapologetically indulge in sinful recipes and make the most out of the festive season. You aren't alone, though. So do your favourite celebrities. From film stars to sportsmen, all are making merry in their own ways right now but remembered to take to social media to wish fans a Merry Christmas.
Amitabh Bachchan wished everyone is his usual style. Alia Bhatt believes in dropping everything and spending some quality time with her family. So is it for Madhuri Dixit who is enjoying the day with husband Avinash Nene and her two sons. On this day, Jacqueline Fernandez turns Santa for the less privileged ones. After all, what is better joy than giving? This year was no exception. For Soha Ali Khan, she has the most adorable Santa at home! Little Inaaya couldn't get enough of the huge Christmas tree.
Holidays mean spending time with family! Make the most of it. Wishing you all, A Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays 🎈🎉♥️
Merry Christmas Everyone🎄🎄🎄 my favorite time of the year ❤️ the more you give the more you receive.. spread love always ❤️❤️❤️
We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year! #merrychristmas
As we said, festive days are incomplete without good food. Virat Kohli is clearly not interested to watch his diet on such days. He shared with us a glimpse of his Christmas treat! Not sure Akshay Kumar would do the same since he is an absolute fitness freak. But he does want your year to end on a great note. Sunny Leone also took to Instagram to pose some truly merry pictures and wish us a joyous Christmas. On the other hand, Yuvraj Singh's noble initiative for the less privileged ones is winning our hearts.
Merry Christmas Everyone!! . . @indotcom Photo by - @rafique_sayed Styled by @hitendrakapopara HMU by @tomasmoucka
All of Shraddha Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen and others sent in their wishes as well.
Here’s to BEING Santa 😄❤️💃🏻🎉🎵Merry Christmas to you & all your loved ones!!! May this festive season bring great joy, love, happiness, kindness & peace in our lives!!! #bigsmiles #happysouls #familytime #blessed #christmas 💃🏻😁❤️🎉I love you guys!!!!😇
May your Christmas be filled with joy and happiness! Merry Christmas from us, to you!🎄
So! On a 'starry' note, Merry Christmas everyone! May you have a great one and don't forget to spread the laughter. :)