MET Gala 2019 after party: Priyanka Chopra sparkles, all thanks to hubby Nick Jonas

Rushabh Dhruv May 07 2019, 5.15 pm May 07 2019, 5.15 pm

Talk about a supreme-yet-private wedding, and we will tell you that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had one. Unlike their contemporaries, they ditched the extravagant foreign locations and chose Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan, a palace-like hotel in Rajasthan, as their wedding destination. Cut straight to May 7, 2019, the LIT Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked the pink carpet at MET Gala 2019 and, boy, the two looked INSANE. The couple was decked up in Dior ensembles and talking about Priyanka in specific, she did justice to this year's theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

While the fashion world is still not over the MET Gala and talking about NickYanka's sartorial picks, Priyanka style treated her fans. The desi girl shared a few photos from MET's after party and the couple looked awesome together. Just hours after making an impact in a larger-than-life furry ruffled dress and fairy-tale crown at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, Priyanka, chose a rather elegant number. Dressed in a silver minidress with puffed shoulders and sequinned embellishment, Priyanka's sparkled her way to glory. Nick, on the other hand, looked dapper in a tuxedo. PeeCee's IG post read, 'He makes me sparkle."

Have a look at the Priyanka's IG post on social media below:

View this post on Instagram He makes me sparkle ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on May 7, 2019 at 1:45am PDT

Priyanka also shared another photo which sees the couple sharing a kiss on MET Gala 2019's stairs. Have a look:

NickYanka's love saga all started at MET Gala 2017 when the couple made a glamorous presence in their super stylish Ralph Lauren creations. Right from fans to the internet, their entire fandom went gaga to see the pair in a single frame for the first time. Recently in an interaction with ET, Nick had said, "To be honest, I'm very excited, I love the MET Gala, it's always a fun night, but Priyanka will set the tone, and I'm just going to be there to support her. So I plan to keep it simple and let her shine." So, hubby dearest is all aiming to make his wife look splendid this year!

Now, we know why Priyanka sparkled!