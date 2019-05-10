MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian daughter' from the pink carpet!

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 6.12 pm May 10 2019, 6.12 pm

The MET Gala 2019 is surely one of the most talked about thing this week and why not? It brought together many celebrities under one roof. Camp: Notes on Fashion was the theme of this year’s gala and many celebs sashayed down the red carpet with the most extraordinary outfits. Bollywood celebrity Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Barbie Doll in a pink ball gown and puffed hair. YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who graced the pink carpet for the first time, made heads turn with her Lilly shaped gown. We also saw how Deepika and Lilly share a cordial bond at the gala event. Not just DP, Lilly also met Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the event.

Lilly 'knocked over 6 chairs, got stepped on by 16 people and got a cramp' while searching for DP at the MET Gala. For NickYanka, Superwoman went a little ahead and while uploading a picture with the pair and it was the YouTuber's caption which was GOLD. “Photographed here, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra adopt Indian Canadian daughter and enjoy an evening of dress up together. Rumours say a tea party is to follow,” Lilly wrote. Tea Party? Broaden your horizon, as Lilly, through the IG post, hinted at PeeCee's feathery dress inspired by The Alice in Wonderland characters.

Hey, that's not the end as Priyanka did notice Lilly's hilarious caption and replied, “Welcome to the fam! We kinda haven’t broken the news to @diariesofdiana yet so we’ll have to delay the tea party a smidge! WeAreAllMadHere.”

Nick and Priyanka’s Jodhpur wedding last year was attended by Lilly Singh. She will be hosting A Little Late With Lilly Singh later this year, a major feat for a brown-skinned woman.