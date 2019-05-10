  2. Entertainment
MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Entertainment

MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas adopt 'Indian Canadian daughter' from the pink carpet!

Lilly Singh aka Superwoman shared a picture of her with Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from the Met Gala 2019!

back
BollywoodhollywoodlILLY sINGHMet Gala 2019nick jonasNickyankaPriyanka Choprasuperwoman
nextTaapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap reunite for the Hindi version of Game Over

within