Met Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra becomes the first ever Indian actor to be a part of the Benefit Committee

Divya Ramnani April 11 2019, 9.20 am April 11 2019, 9.20 am

Global star Priyanka Chopra is in no mood to stop. It was in the year 2017 when our desi girl made an impressive debut on the red carpet of Met Gala, popularly known as Met Ball. In 2018, PeeCee only upped her game and emerged as one of the best-dressed celebs on the runway. Now, this year is going to be even more special for our desi girl. Why are we saying so? Well, PeeCee has joined the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Katy Perry among others to become the first ever Indian actor to be a part of the committee for this year’s Met Gala.

In a post shared by the Barfi actor on her Instagram, Chopra revealed the happy news by mentioning that she along with her husband, Nick Jonas, will be a part of the Benefit Committee for Met Gala 2019. The picture comprised of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Jennifer Lopez, Katy Perry, Jared Leto, Lena Waithe and Alex Rodriguez. Amazing news, isn’t it? Well, this one will, undoubtedly, be a special day for PeeCee as she is not only the first Indian actor to achieve such feat, but will also be accompanied by her better half. Which also reminds us that Met Gala played a very significant role rather ‘Cupid’ in NickYanka’s life. Just two years ago, the couple walked the red carpet together, looking absolutely ravishing and, as they say, the rest is history!

In her caption, Priyanka made it a point to express her elation about the same. She wrote, “From walking the prestigious carpet for the first time, to meeting my husband and many friends for life... Nick and I are honored to be on the Benefit Committee for this year’s Met Gala. Looking forward to the first Monday in May.”

You are only making us proud, more power to you, PeeCee!