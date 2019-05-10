MET Gala 2019: Priyanka Chopra grooving on Choli Ke Peeche will make you dance as well!

Rushabh Dhruv May 10 2019, 11.48 pm May 10 2019, 11.48 pm

The recently concluded the MET Gala 2019 took the internet by storm with our Instagram feeds flooding with fashionable pictures of celebrities from the Annual Costume Institute Gala. Every year, the gala night kickstarts in the first week of May with a unique theme. This year, the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay Notes on Camp. In Partisan Review, Susan once explained, "The essence of Camp is its love of the unnatural: of artifice and exaggeration." The pink carpet of the MET 2019 saw many biggies flaunting their ace fashion game, but there's it was our desi girl Priyanka Chopra who was talked about again and again. Going the tricky way, Priyanka made an appearance in a feathery Dior ensemble.

While we bet you've read enough about the style part on what Priyanka wore at the MET Gala, there's something more to the story. We've all seen Madhuri Dixit's making us go gaga over her moves and expression in Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai. But have you seen PeeCee humming the same song in her MET Gala outfit? It so happened that on Friday, renowned designer Prabal Gurung teased his followers with a BTS video from this year's Met Gala, in which the Quantico babe getting wild on Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak. In the clip, we see Prabal asking PeeCee to sing a desi song. Priyanka, being the supersport she is, says, "What's a Campy Hindi song?" and then starts to sing.

Have a look at the video shared by Prabal Gurung below:

After the MET 2019, Priyanka had taken to her IG and shared a still with her husband Nick, with a caption which read, 'Full Circle." By the caption, Priyanka flaunted how she met Nick, in 2017 at the MET Gala and the two walked the 2019 gala together. Not just PeeCee, MET Gala also saw many like Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Serena Williams, Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele as the co-chairs.